Utica Police Release Name Of James Street Homicide Victim

Utica Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Tuesday night on the 100 block of James Street.

Police say 42-year old Cleastore Jefferson of Utica died Wedenesday morning following surgery at a local hospital.

Jefferson was found by officers lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshots wounds to his body.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the UPD at (315) 233-3510 or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.



