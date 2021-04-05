Utica Police Say Lock Your Car Doors After Vehicle Larcenies

Utica Police say they’ve received several calls over the last few nights regarding larcenies and attempted larcenies from cars in the South Utica area.

They say the incidents have occurred over several blocks and are happening during the overnight and early morning hours.

Police say several surveillance systems have caught suspects on camera and they’re actively working to identify and arrest those responsible.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information on the incidents is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223 3510.

Utica Police