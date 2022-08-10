Utica Police Searching for Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week

The Utica Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old Utica man following a cluster of burglaries in the city.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Dayquan J. Linen, who is wanted on two burglary bench warrants, according to Lt. Stan Fernalld. The photo above was taken by police in December of 2021.

Police say, Linen is wanted by the Utica Police Department for two open bench warrants for Burglary in the third degree (class D felony) stemming from two separate burglaries that occurred at businesses in the downtown area in December of 2021.

Linen is also wanted for an open arrest warrant out of the Utica Police Department for Assault in the second degree (a class D felony) stemming from an assault that occurred in West Utica in June of 2022.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Wanted: Dayquan J. Linen

Age: 21

Height: 6’0”

Last Known Address: Utica

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Linen, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

