Utica Police Seize Handgun And Make Robbery Arrest In Separate Investigations
Utica Police arrested two people on Thursday in separate investigations.
Police were called to the Mohawk Street Plaza just after 12:30PM for a robbery investigation.
A man told police he had just purchased some items from the plaza when a man approached him on a bicycle, pulled out a knife and demanded money.
Police say the victim, who was afraid for his safety, gave the suspect the items.
The suspect then the rode from the scene on a bicycle.
Officers located the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody without incident.
Police say 26-year old Daniel Johnson of Utica was still in possession of the stolen property.
Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:
- Robbery in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
Officers with the UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit conduced a motor vehicle stop n the 1600 block of Holland Avenue just after 5:30PM on Thursday.
Police say the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
A loaded 9mm handgun was allegedly found under the driver’s seat during a search of the vehicle.
25-year-old Liquel Robinson of Utica was arrested and charged with the following.
- Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]