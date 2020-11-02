The Utica Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle and pedestrian accident that happened Saturday just before 10 p.m.

Officials say the accident happened near the Route 12 South access ramp exiting Walmart.

Investigators were initially searching for a dark colored sedan with damage to the passenger side and a missing rear-view mirror.

Police eventually announced the operator of the vehicle believed to be involved in the accident arrived at the police station around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

There are very few details at this time, but police will announce more when they become available.