Utica Police Still Looking for Young Suspects in Broad Daylight Shooting

Just when you think things couldn't get crazier when it comes to youth violence, it does. Over the Labor Day weekend the Utica Police were dealing with a number of investigations, including several incidents involving young teens.

One of this most serious and mind boggling events occurred on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight on the 900 block of Bleecker Street. Utica Police report that officers were called to the area following a shots fired incident. The responding officers learned that the alleged suspects were two young individuals riding bicycles westbound on Bleecker.

A further investigation revealed as the two male individuals were riding along, they dropped their bikes in front of a convenience store and one of the male suspects pulled out a pistol and fired anywhere from six to eight shots in the direction of a blue sedan traveling north on Nichols Street. The male who fired the weapon, pictured above, was wearing a red and black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police say following the shooting both suspects got back on their bikes and rode away westbound on Bleecker from Nichols. As far as they know, police do not believe any injuries occurred as a result of the shots fired. They are asking for the public's help. If you recognize either of the individuals in the above photos or have any information on the case you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or drop an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

This shooting incident isn't the only one over the weekend that have police concerned about the state of youth violence in the city. Police officials say officers responded to an altercation involving a young person and a Price Chopper employee at the grocery store on Genesee Street in South Utica.

Officers responded to learn a youth suspect approximately 13-14 years old was stopped by the store employee for allegedly stealing an item and when confronted, dropped a black colored handgun he was in possession of. He grabbed the weapon and retreated from the store.

This is not a problem exclusive to Utica. A story broke over the Labor Day holiday of a 15-year-old male shooting and killing a 15-year-old female at a Syracuse apartment complex. When will it end? It's a frustrating cycle we continue to live in as the conversation is becoming a broken record.

If you have any information on any of these cases or see anything suspicious, you are urged to contact police.

