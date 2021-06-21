Utica Police have removed yet another illegal firearm and more narcotics from city Streets. The war on gun violence in the city may continue, but progress is indeed being made and the UPD won a small battle over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday night just before 10:30 officers pulled a vehicle over on the 1700 block of Oneida Street for what they witnessed as a NYS vehicle and traffic violation.

Police say as the officers approached the vehicle they noticed four occupants and discovered several open alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

The officers established cause to search the car and ultimately police say they discovered a bag containing a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of narcotics.

Police say all individuals were brought in for questioning regarding the traffic stop and subsequent discovery of the illicit items, but ultimately 30-year-old Alagujuan White was arrested on several charges including, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Utica Police continue to investigate thoroughly all acts of gun violence and shooting incidents. The summer time is generally when gun violence ticks up, but the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Team is working hard to combat it.

