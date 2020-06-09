Utica Receives $500,000 In CARES Act Funding

The City of Utica will receive a $500,000 grant in the second round of CARES Act funding.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced the funding.

Brindisi says the Emergency Solutions Grant can be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 among families and individuals who are homeless or are receiving homeless assistance.

“It is welcomed news the City of Utica will be receiving additional federal assistance through the CARES Act,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri “The City recently submitted a plan to HUD that will provide rent relief to families and households who’ve been financially impacted by the Coronavirus. This additional funding will serve as a valuable resource and allow the City to provide even more assistance to those who need it most.”\