Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'.

Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol Street shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with a report that there were possibly shots fired. Police say the suspect in the incident fled one residence and ran to another and barricaded himself inside, police said.

As a precautionary measure, nearby schools were put on lockdown.

Utica crisis negotiators and SWAT were able to talk the man down and say the situation ended peacefully. The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and the lockdown was lifted. Cops say they expect to file charges and release more information once the man is discharged.

While dealing with that situation, UPD was also called to Jones Elementary School for a reported active shooter at the school, something police was a completely bogus.

School administrators placed the school in lockdown ensuring all students and staff were behind locked doors, police said. Soon after arriving, officers determined there was no shooter. Cops say they have received several 'swatting' calls over the last several days and are investigating whether they are related.

Anyone with information on the 'swatting' calls is asked to call Utica Police at 315-223-3510. Cops are also reminding those with info that all tips can be kept 100% confidential but using Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

Is This the Worst Airbnb in Rome? We found what might be the worst Airbnb in Rome, New York.

11 Of The Best Calzones In The Utica Rome Area Of New York Are you looking to order calzones in the Utica Rome area of Upstate New York? Here's some of the best places to check out.

A post on the 315 Menus Facebook Group caught our attention. Here's the top choices from that post to consider. If you have others you think we should add, consider texting us on our app.