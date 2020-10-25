A Utica taxi van driver has been arrested following a personal injury accident in the Town of Marcy.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports that the driver of a CNY taxi van was traveling westbound on Paul Becker Road in the Town of Marcy Friday morning when he allegedly ran a stop sign and drove off the road and into a wooded area.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

An investigation determined that driver, 57-year-old Andrew Milone, was driving with a passenger in the vehicle and she was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office reports that a Deputy assigned to the Sheriff's Office DWI enforcement unit, who is also a certified drug recognition expert responded to the scene. The Sheriff's Office reports the drug recognition expert saw enough to charge Milone with DWAI-Drugs and other traffic violations. He will appear in the Town of Marcy court at a later date.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office wants to thank members of Maynard Fire and Kunkel ambulance who assisted on scene.