Utica University’s Luke Perry on Presidential Race, and NY-22 Battle

Utica University Political Science Professor Luke Perry was on Monday to discuss the Congressional race in NY-22 between Mannion and incumbent Congressman Williams.

Incumbent Republican Brandon Williams is facing a challenge from Syracuse's John Mannion, who used to serve in the New York State Senate. The newly redrawn NY-22 now favors Democrats and Perry has a strong opinion on the race.

"I don't think Williams has a chance," said Perry. He said the newly drawn district gives the Syracuse area the edge of the population base, with more votes coming from there leaning Democrat. Also, Mannion has name recognition there, and Williams is relatively new, even in the Utica Rome area.

Presidential Race

Perry was at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where he said Kamala Harris received a newfound positive reaction. The question is, how long she can sustain that "joy" from Democrats and independents. Perry also discussed the "honeymoon period" that people are calling Harris' latest support and how long it will last. He said, at some point - it will no longer be a "honeymoon period" and will simply be the Vice President's momentum switch.

Luke Perry also discussed the fact that the September ABC debate might not happen because of rule changes and Trump is threatening not to participate.

