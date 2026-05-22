Rep. Mannion Opposes Administration’s Anti-Weaponization Fund

U.S. Rep. John Mannion is backing new legislation aimed at stopping what Democrats are calling President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion “Anti Weaponization Fund,” a federal program created through a settlement tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS.

Mannion, a Democrat representing New York’s 22nd Congressional District, said he supports the proposed “Slush Fund Act,” legislation intended to block taxpayer money from being used to compensate people Trump supporters claim were unfairly targeted during investigations connected to the Biden administration.

Several Republican lawmakers have also come out against the President's "Anti Weaponization" fund.

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The controversy centers around a deal announced this week by the Justice Department after Trump agreed to drop a lawsuit against the IRS over the release of his tax returns. As part of the settlement, the administration plans to create a compensation fund for individuals who say they were victims of political “weaponization” by the federal government. National reports say the agreement also prevents the IRS from pursuing certain past tax matters involving Trump, his family and related businesses.

Mannion blasted the arrangement in a sharply worded statement Thursday.

“Trump can’t find the money to protect health care, feed hungry kids and seniors, or lower the price of gasoline, but he has no problem dumping billions into his war of choice with Iran, or taking an additional $1.8 billion from taxpayers to pay off the criminals and extremists who stormed the Capitol and assaulted police officers,” Mannion said.

The Central New York congressman also accused the administration of using the agreement to shield the president and his family from future scrutiny.

“As part of this corrupt deal orchestrated by his defense attorney turned Attorney General, the president, his family, and their business interests have all been granted immunity from ongoing inquiries into their taxes,” he said.

CNN reported legal experts have raised concerns over the unprecedented nature of the settlement because Trump was effectively negotiating with agencies that fall under his own administration. Critics have also questioned whether taxpayer money should be used for a fund controlled by political appointees.

Mannion said Congress should respond with tougher ethics laws and stronger oversight powers.

“This scheme demands real accountability, stronger ethics laws, serious limits on presidential pardon power, and constitutional reforms to make sure no president can ever again use the federal government to reward political violence, protect criminal allies, or turn public office into a racket,” Mannion said.

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