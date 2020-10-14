Utica Woman Arrested For Stealing Over $170,000

A Utica woman has been arrested by State Police for allegedly stealing over $170,000 as a Power of Attorney.

60-year old Becky Kelsey is charged with grand larceny following a year-long investigation.

Police say Kelsey was assigned as Power of Attorney for a 72-year old man from July 2015 to October 2019.

They say during that time, Kelsey abused her position as POA and used her ward’s money for her own personal benefit.

Discrepancies in her ward’s account were found when he was admitted to a long-term care facility.

An investigation and audit revealed over $170,000.00 in monetary discrepancies from the accounts.