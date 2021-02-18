Utica Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Stabbing Death
A Utica woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a physical altercation at a home on Dudley Avenue.
Utica Police have charged 30-year old Natalie Sanchez-Ramirez with manslaughter in the death of 31-year old Jose Compres-Matos of Utica.
Police say an argument had taken place between the two, leading to the physical altercation and Sanchez-Ramirez stabbing Compres-Matos in the chest.
Matos was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-3556.
