Utica Zoo Cancels Remaining ‘Bright Night’ Dates

Due to an increase in local coronavirus cases, the Utica Zoo has decided to cancel the remaining “Bright Nights at the Utica Zoo” dates effective tonight.

Zoo officials say it’s safest for the zoo to take all precautions possible for their animals, visitors, staff and volunteers.

“We are extremely disappointed that we are forced to make this decision”, said Visitor Experience and Marketing Manager Mark Simon. “We were so pleased to see how much our visitors enjoyed opening weekend, so having to cancel the rest of the dates is really a decision that was not made lightly. We saw great success the first 3 nights, and in a year where we are down over $1 million in revenue, it’s devastating to all of us who have worked so hard to provide this much needed dose of holiday spirit to our community to not be able to continue."

All advanced ticket purchasers will be contacted directly with more information.

Despite the cancellation of Bright Nights, the Utica Zoo will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing only on Christmas Day.