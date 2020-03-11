The scammers never stop and Utica Police are warning the public about the latest evolution of a scam that targets your credit or debit card, and personal information.

Police say they've gotten reports from city residents who've received email or text notification that their credit or debit card has been locked. The message instructs recipients to call a specific phone number. When called, an automated service prompts you to enter information including the full credit card number, zip code, 3 digit ID, expiration date and more.

Then, victims are told their card has been unlocked. But, police say the truth is the card was never locked and scammers now have all relevant information needed to steal your identity or illegally use the card. Cops say the scam has evolved so that you no longer have to speak with a live person, and the prompting information makes it seems more legit.

