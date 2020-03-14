Utilities Suspending Shutoffs in NY During Coronavirus Pandemic

Utility companies are suspending shutoffs for customers unable to pay their bills during the coronavirus crisis in New York.

The New York State Department of Public Service announced Friday that it would work with utilities across the State to ensure any customers affected by COVID-19 restrictions will not lose power or heat due to financial hardship. The State’s major electric, gas, and water utilities will take immediate action to suspend service shutoffs to households during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The directive from Governor Cuomo includes all the state's utility providers, including Con Edison, National Grid, Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Electric and Gas, PSEG Long Island and National Fuel Gas — and major private water companies.

“Ensuring affordable, safe, secure, and reliable access to electric, gas, and water services for New York State’s residential and business consumers is at the heart of everything we do,” said Department CEO John B. Rhodes said in a statement. “By suspending utility disconnects we are ensuring that those affected by the virus will not have to worry about keeping critical utility services available.”