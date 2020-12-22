Vaccines In Hand, Cuomo Urges Push At NY Nursing Homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York expects to have received 930,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of next week.

The governor told reporters on Tuesday that he's asking healthcare workers to take advantage of the supply by working through the holidays to speedily vaccinate all nursing home residents and staffers

He said about 50,000 people have received doses so far.

New York is among the vast majority of states that have seen falling or flattening COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week.