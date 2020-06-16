A Town of Vernon woman is under arrest on a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says, in late May of this year the Child Advocacy Center began an investigation into a 38-year-old male having sexual and romantic conversations with an 11-year-old child over Facebook Messenger.

When the investigation began, 41-year-old Marsha Archer was made aware of the investigation and instructed to keep the child away from the individual.

In early June, investigators say they received information that Archer not only brought the child to the man’s residence, she allowed the child to remain in his presence.

Investigators ultimately located Archer and the child at the male’s residence in Rome and subsequently charged her with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center was founded in January of 1990. The CAC is a sexual abuse task force that specifically targets those who victimize and abuse children under the age of 17. The CAC features law enforcement professionals from all of the major area law enforcement agencies.

In addition to the law enforcement personnel working at the CAC, a number of staff and volunteers from various organizations assist in investigations and with counseling services for those children who are abused. The CAC handles over 1,000 investigations per year. The CAC has a number of goals including reducing trauma to children, gathering better evidence for investigations of crimes against children and maintain important arrest records and files.

During the COVID-19 crisis the Child Advocacy Center has seen a decrease in cases, but there concern is that indicates a lack of mandated reporters reporting and not a reduction in abuse.