Verona Man Arrested For Alleged DWI And Obstruction Of Breathing

A Verona man is facing several charges following a physical domestic dispute in the City of Rome.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a parking lot on Martin Street early Saturday morning.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Officials say it was reported 28-year-old Christopher Carr allegedly struck the victim repeatedly with a closed fist on several parts of the body and placed his hands on their neck.

Deputies say Carr was evaluated at the scene and transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.

After further investigation, Carr was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Deputies say after speaking again with the victim and Carr was released from the hospital, he was later arrested and transported to the Oneida County Correctional Facility for charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment.