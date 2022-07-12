Verona Man Facing Charges In Two Domestic Incidents

A Verona man has been arrested following two separate physical domestic incidents that happened last week in the Town of Verona.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Rob Maciol says 19-year-old Matthew Lenhart, Jr. allegedly physically assaulted a woman during one of the disputes.

Maciol says during the other incident, Lenhart threatened the woman in front of children.

Lenhart Jr. was taken into custody at his home in the Town of Verona and brought back to the County Law Enforcement Building.

He was charged with the following:

Assault in the 2nd (D Felony)

Two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment (A Misdemeanor)

Two counts of Criminal Mischief 4th (A Misdemeanor)

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor)

Menacing 3rd (B Misdemeanor)

Lenhart Jr. was brought to CAP court and held on $15,000 cash and $30,000 bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

