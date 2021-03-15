A Verona man has been released following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning in the Town of Verona.

Officials with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to an address on Smith Road at approximately 3:30 Sunday morning.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Officials say an investigation led to 46-year-old Thomas Happle being arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Due to New York State bail reform laws, officials with the Sheriff’s office say Happle was released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.