Victim Recovering, Man Arrested in Shooting on Neilson Street, Utica

Thinkstock

Utica Police have made in arrested in Wednesday's shooting on Neilson Street.

The UPD's Major Crimes Unit has arrested 30-year-old Cameron Frazier, of Utica, police said.

Frazier is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

The male victim in the incident was shot in the abdoment. The victim needed emergecny surgery, but is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a new release from Utica Police.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Filed Under: cameron frazier, utica, Utica Police
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top