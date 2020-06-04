Utica Police have made in arrested in Wednesday's shooting on Neilson Street.

The UPD's Major Crimes Unit has arrested 30-year-old Cameron Frazier, of Utica, police said.

Frazier is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

The male victim in the incident was shot in the abdoment. The victim needed emergecny surgery, but is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a new release from Utica Police.

