The Jamestown Police Department has released dramatic body camera footage from one of their officers who rescued a family from a burning home. His actions were truly heroic.

Jamestown Police say while Officer Mark Conklin was on a call on Baker Street, he got word there was an active structure fire on William Street. Officials say Conklin immediately sprinted over to William Street to respond to the blaze. Police say Conklin discovered children and an adult trapped upstairs in the fully engulfed building.

After calling for assistance from the Jamestown Fire Department, what Conklin did next is truly incredible. Body camera footage and audio indicates that Officer Conklin directed the family members to jump from the upstairs window. The family members indeed jumped and Officer Conklin caught every single one of them. Let me say that again, he CAUGHT them.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson says,

I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers. After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen. We, the Jamestown Police Department, are honored to have officers such as Mark Conklin working in the Jamestown Police Department.

Chief Jackson also went on to encourage prayers and thoughts to the family who lost their home in the blaze and extended a huge thank you to the Jamestown, NY Fire Department Local 137 for their efforts and assistance. Police officers put their lives at risk every day they go into work and put others before themselves. Congratulations to Officer Mark Conklin, a true hero.

You can see video below from the Jamestown Police Department Facebook page.

