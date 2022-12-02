4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night

Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks.

Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark.

Ice Bumper Cars are back in the Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York City in January 2023. You can reserve one online, or take your chances and pick one up on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Check out skating and bumper car hours at ByrantPark.org or call 212-768-4242.

Ice bumper car rentals are available at select times during open ice skating at Canalside on the Buffalo Waterfront. You can also glide along on a bicycle. The Ice Bikes are back this year too.

Ice Bumper Cars are available during public skate sessions on a first-come, first-served basis at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport, New York.

It'll cost you $7 for a 10-minute ride. Get the latest schedule.

Ice Bumper Cars are available during public skating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rentals run $6. Get the public skate and Ice Bumper Car schedule at Northwestarena.com or call 716.484.2624 to reserve your ride.

