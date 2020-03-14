Visitation Suspended at All NYS Correctional Facilities

The New York State Department of Corrections is suspending visitation at all correctional facilities do to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The restriction will be effective from 5:00 p.m., March 14, and continue through April 11.

The applies to in-person visits, but officials say inmates will still be able to contact family, friends and loved ones, and will be allowed the following:

Five (5) free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program,”

Two (2) free secure messages per week via electronic tablet, and

One (1) free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls.”

Also, in a release announcing the restrictions, DOCCS officials said:

This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs. However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension. Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact (i.e. no physical contact allowed), as requests are submitted, and that option remains available within the facilities.

On Thursday, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced that all visitation at the county jail had been suspended until furth notice.