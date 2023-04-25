Voting Open: Public Asked To Pick New Downtown Mural

Downtown Utica's facelift continues and those living in and outside the city are being asked to weigh-in on a new building mural at Liberty Bell Park.

City officials say after receiving 28 submissions from artists and artist teams, they've narrowed it down to four (see all mural 4 options below), which were publicly unveiled on Tuesday. Voting will be open for two weeks - through May 5 - and must be done in person at City Hall or at Munson.

The project to replace the city's longstanding downtown 'Sunburst' mural was brought on by crumbling brick along the side of the building adjacent to Liberty Bell Park. Aside from the new mural, Mayor Rob Palmieri says the city will also be adding a mosiac globe, an etched compass, several chess tables and new benches, along with a signpost representing Utica's diverse cultures.

After the winner is selected, the artist's work to bring it to life is slated to being around June 1.

The improvements are being paid for with funding received through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative and a State and Municipal Facilities Grant.

Amber Art & Design from Philadelphia, PA

Amber Art & Design from Philadelphia, PA

Carlos Barboza from Oklahoma City, OK

Carlos Barboza from Oklahoma City, OK

Rafael Blanco from Chicago, IL

Rafael Blanco from Chicago, IL

Steven Teller from St. Augustine, FL

Steven Teller from St. Augustine, FL

“I have said all along that this process should be open to the public and the public should ultimately select such an important piece of art. The Sunburst has been a part of Utica for decades. It is our hope that whatever the public decides should replace it, equally stands the test of time," Palmieri said in unveiling the four candidates.

