Former Tailor and the Cook Building for Sale in Downtown Utica

For several years 94 Genesee Street in Downtown Utica was the home of the beloved and insanely popular eatery, "The Tailor and the Cook." Now, that restaurant has found a new, larger home in Bagg's Square leaving a void and an enormous opportunity for a new entrepreneur.

The building was just recently listed by Patty Virkler of Signature Realty for the price of $585,000. In her description of the property Virkler writes,

Excellent investment for the Chef /Entrepreneur who wants to open the doors and start serving in this every day Restaurant and Tavern. It is ideal for Banquets, Catering, and Fully equipped along with all being ADA compliant. So Ready to serve the public as well as private parties. TURNKEY SET WITH SEVERAL UPSIDES. A nice and affordable building with quick access to 840 just a minute to the heart of majestic Union Station and Bagg's Square Memorial Park in Downtown Utica NY. Well maintained. First floor (2000+ sf) and full walkout basement, space assembled with direct access to on street parking.Located in The Heart of Downtown UTICA, NY, just minutes from several restaurants and retail shops. Quick access to The Wynn Hospital of the Mohawk Valley Heath Systems.

With all the progress going on downtown this seems like a unique opportunity to get in on the action and progress the hospital, Nexus and other area projects are allowing for. This location is close to already popular destinations such as Utica Coffee, Nina's Pizza and several other great businesses already in the works.

So what are you waiting for? Contact an agent of your choosing or Patty directly to get in and tour the property today. Your dream business may just become a reality. To get more information on the property you can visit Signature Realty's website.

