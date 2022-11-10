Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park.

Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York.

Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.

Camping Resort Delay

When plans were announced for the 117-acre camping resort and events center on New Boston Road, owner Jeff Taylor hoped to break ground a few weeks later. That was at the beginning of February. So what's the holdup?

Still waiting on government agencies. We are currently waiting on the town engineers to reengineer our already engineered plans. And the town makes us pay for their engineers who have the ability to charge whatever they want.

Luxury Camping

The high-end luxury camping resort in Chittenango will include treehouses and bungalows that'll make you feel like you're in Africa.

"We're going to offer treehouses that you can look out on your deck and see some giraffes, zebras, and African animals, as well as bungalows with lions and tigers outside your window."

Water Park & Mini Golf

A water park and exotic mini-golf course are also planned. But it won't be just any mini-golf course.

"There is going to be animal enclosures mixed in with waterfalls and possibly bald eagles."

Wedding/Event Center

There are also plans for a large event/wedding venue that will overlook a large habitat of giraffes and African animals.

"The animals will be able to come up to the venue so it's kind of a unique experience where you get to get married, see giraffes, maybe have a penguin walk your rings down the aisle."

Taylor hopes the building, which can hold up to 1000 people, will also be used to bring in lots of entertainment.

"We're hoping to bring in some country concerts. Doing a building that size really gives us a lot of options."

Aquarium & Rainforest

Once the treehouses and bungalows are finished, it's on to Phase Two which includes a large aquarium and indoor rainforest facility. Both Phases are large projects that will take years to complete but Taylor says the overall goal is to create a place families can make memories.

"We always try to think of things that are different and create a place families talk about forever and look back on fondly. Just putting smiles on people's faces, that's what's important."

Wonderland of Lights

While we wait for construction to begin on the luxury camping resort, we can make memories with the family this Christmas holiday season at the Wonderland of Lights.

We have actually doubled and almost tripled the number of lights and decorations. We are always looking to improve and dreaming big at The Wild.

Have some fake Christmas trees you don’t want anymore? The Wild Animal Park will take them. Just drop them off out front of the admissions building anytime.

Family Memories

Take a magical walk through The Wild Animal Park to enjoy the lights and make holiday memories with the whole family. Be sure to check out the singing reindeer and penguins. The train ride, full petting zoo, parakeet feeding, and bounce houses will all be open during the Winter Wonderland of Lights.

"Animals that can handle the cold will be out," explains park owner Jeff Taylor. "Pictures with Santa will also be available every night through Christmas."

2022 Changes

The Winter Wonderland of Lights kicks off on November 18 and will run every Wednesday through Sunday at the park with lots of new things in store this season.

Lots of things have changed from last year. We plan to continue to change and upgrade every year.

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

