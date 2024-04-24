Another year, another U.S. News & World Report of the top high schools in America.

This annual roundup lists more than just the top schools in the country, it also reveals the best schools in the state as well as though within a certain metro area. School scores are determined based on a multitude of factors.

Schools that earned superlative marks had "a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years," per the report.

This year, New York was well represented on the national roundup with numerous schools showing up toward the top of the list. Of the state's 1,198 public high schools, the top 10 all hailed from the New York City School District. You can read the story below.

The first non-NYC area school to appear on the roundup was in Jericho, which is on Long Island. The school ranked 13th best in the state.

New York City tends to be an island compared to the rest of the state, so here's how U.S. News rated districts here in Central New York. Scroll through to find your high school and see how it compared on a metro, state-wide, and national level.

US News & World Report 2024: Central NY's Best High Schools U.S. News & World compared data of the nearly 25,000 high schools across the country to determine the best of the best. While the top 10 schools here in New York State were all from the NYC School District, here's how some CNY schools ranked in the annual report. Gallery Credit: Megan

Some schools were not ranked by U.S. News' report, such as Owen D Young Central School in Van Hornesville. The possible reason it wasn't included is due to its relatively small student body, as it only has 46 students enrolled.

While the report also considered private high schools, they were not included in the annual ranking and appeared on their own separate list. However, most charter and magnet schools were considered in the 2024 roundup.

Share your thoughts with us about this year's list of the best schools in New York. Do you think NYC-area schools should be considered separately than the rest of the state?

