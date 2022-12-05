Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region.
On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed.
Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino
Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Orange and Rockland County Fire.
"Glass Wall collapse with multiple injuries," Orange and Rockland County Fire wrote on Facebook. "Resorts World Casino Catskills 888 Resorts World Dr."
The glass wall collapsed inside the casino's food court, according to Casino.Org.
Several Injured When Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino
Several visitors were injured, officials say. Some injuries are serious, but don't appear to be life-threatening, Casino.org reports.
EMTs treated many on the scene. Ambulances rushed others to hospitals and one person was airlifted to a hospital.
9 Reported Injuries in Monticello, New York
Nine people were injured when about 50 feet of the glass wall display collapsed at the Monticello, New York casino, Hamodia reports.
One person with serious injuries was airlifted to the hospital. Hamdia says others injured were treated for fractures and head injuries.
It remains unclear what caused the glass wall to collapse.