Wallkill Man Injured In Ava Snowmobile Accident

Authorities don't believe speed was a factor in a weekend snowmobile crash in Ava.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident that happened on trail C4A, just South of East Ava Road.

Deputies say, 33-year-old James Moroney of Wallkill, NY was operating a 2018 Ski-Doo when his snowmobile skis caught an edge in the trail causing him to be ejected and strike a tree.

Moroney was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for evaluation of head, chest and shoulder injuries.

No tickets have been issued at this time and deputies don't believe speed was a factor in the crash.