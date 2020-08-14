Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, Walmart locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Herkimer, and Oneida have all closed nightly at 8:30PM. Walmart has announced they will be open later once again.

By August 17th, Walmart has announced that more than 4,000 out of 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30PM. to 10PM. This will provide customers greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need. At the time of this story being published, we aren't 100% if this change includes Central New York locations. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Additionally, our stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Back in March, Walmart stores began closing overnight in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even stores who were open 24/7 made the changes in hours to further help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores.

Walmart also added that it will continue the same cleaning protocols with its extended hours and will "continue assessing remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours."

To help support our people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, we will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store. Similarly, some stores may choose to suspend jewelry counter services, including ear piercing and jewelry repair.

Most Walmart pharmacies are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Looking for the most up-to-date store hours for Central New York locations? Check the store finder for local store’s hours, including pharmacy and vision centers.