Griffo Urges Liquor Authority To Provide Relief To Establishments

Senator Joseph Griffo is calling on the State Liquor Authority to provide relief to bars, restaurants and other establishments that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffo is urging the authority to offer license holders two options.

They can either be repaid an amount equivalent to the duration of the state’s mandatory closure or reduce the costs attributed to any license renewal.

"Restaurants, bars, banquet halls and other venues are an important segment of our state's economy,: Said Griffo. "New York State, including the SLA must do all that it can to provide relief to these business so that they can eventually operate and be successful."