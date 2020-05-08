Madison County Continues Testing At Green Empire Farms

Madison County officials say testing of workers for the coronavirus at the Green Empire Farms in Oneida is continuing.

Madison County Supervisor John Becker says there were positive cases that were walking around who are now in quarantine.

Becker says 83 seasonal workers who live in Madison County have tested positive for coronavirus.

He says the Health Department will continue working with the greenhouse to make sure proper procedures are being followed.

Overall, there have been 271 positive cases in the county.

The county is also reporting one more death to bring the total to seven.

Here are more numbers from Madison County:

Residents Tested- 2,136

Tests Pending- 54

Negative Tests- 1,811

Active Cases- 133

Recovered Cases- 131

For more information on coronavirus, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov.