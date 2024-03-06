The United States Post Office is warning New Yorkers of a new text scam that is designed to steal sensitive information.

Got a Text from the USPS? Are You Sure It's Them?

A convincing new texting scam has been causing headaches throughout New York. It's become so bad, the USPS is getting involved.

Residents are reportedly receiving texts that claim to be from USPS, UPS, FedEx and other mail carriers about a package that was unable to be delivered. The messages claim that the delivery information was incomplete, so the package will be held until an address is confirmed.

These messages prompt their victim to click on a link within a certain amount of time to confirm their address and identity - and that is where the USPS is warning people to stop and think.

That alone could save you from becoming a smishing victim.

Spotting a Potential Scam

The USPS says smishing is on the rise and scammers are getting better at tricking innocent people into handing over their sensitive data.

Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information.

The agency warns not to click on any unsolicited text message links without confirming the sender's identity. People can do that by Googling the number to see if the number does indeed link back to a verified user.

However, confirming an identity is just one part of the verification process. USPS adds that unless a person has signed up to receive texts alerts from them, then the department will never contact you.

Furthermore, the USPS will never say payment is needed to track a package, nor will they request private information like one's social security number.

"This type of text message is a scam called smishing," warns USPS.

The criminals want to receive personally identifiable information (PII) about the victim such as: account usernames and passwords, Social Security number, date of birth, credit and debit card numbers, personal identification numbers (PINs), or other sensitive information. This information is used to carry out other crimes, such as financial fraud.

In the instance you receive a suspicious text, USPS says please report it.

USPS adds people can track packages on their official website and all that is needed is the package's tracking number in order to determine where it currently is in transit. USPS also offers what is called "informed delivery," which one can register to use free of charge.

That service provides daily emails about incoming letters and packages, as well as sends text alerts if a package that requires a signature is on its way.

Reporting a Smishing Message

In the instance you ever receive a phony text from the USPS, document the message and send it to spam@uspis.gov.

One can copy the message without clicking on any links by copying the text and pasting it to a new email. From there, it's advised to provide your name and a screenshot of the text message that was sent to your phone.

In this case, its best to include as much detail as possible to help take down this scammer. Information such as money lost or personal information provided should be documented in order to help build a case.

Should more information be needed, the Postal Inspection Service will contact you.

Additionally, you can forward all smishing text messages to the number 7726, which will automatically report the scam phone number.

Other places to report the scam include the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

