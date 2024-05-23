An animal that's indigenous to Europe and Asia has found its way to New York and now eradication efforts are underway.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents to keep an eye out for a "great threat" that could destroy crops, fields, forests, native wildlife, and more. Federally, they are classified as one of the 100 worst invasive species in the world.

The Eurasian boar, which was first introduced to the Americas as livestock, are a species no conservationist wants in the Empire State. These wild pigs are extremely destructive that can wipe out native species if their population grows unchecked.

Border Wall Funding Continues To Be Divisive Issue Prolonging Government Shutdown Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

"Feral swine can harbor and transmit up to 30 diseases and 37 parasites that can affect people, pets, livestock, and wildlife," the state added. Established groups in other states have caused billions in agriculture and property damage.

Like all pigs, they will eat anything. They can destroy entire fields of produce and render them unusable by destroying plants with their rooting. They also will prey on smaller mammals and raid nests.

The worst thing of all is these creatures don't have any natural predators.

These pigs breed like feral cats, where females can start having litters as early as 6 months old. Sows can produce litters as large as 12 piglets several times a year, meaning these wild boars can double in population in a single year.

Local Hunt Used To Round Up Escaped Wild Boar Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

The DEC said these creatures look like dark, hairy pigs with long, straight snouts and tails, and can have large tusks. These creatures are extremely aggressive and adaptable, meaning they can survive and produce young in most conditions.

"Eurasian boars are a highly-adaptable and destructive invasive species that damage habitat and crops, as well as threaten native wildlife and domestic livestock," the DEC explained and said efforts are still underway to make sure these creatures don't establish themselves in the Empire State.

The DEC launched an aggressive campaign to cull the species. Recently, a single wild boar was killed in St. Lawrence County in 2017 after an exhaustive search. At this date, the state believes it successfully eliminated every breeding population.

2011 Cooktown Hog Hunt Mark Kolbe/Getty Images loading...

A report from the USDA said that conservationists found pigs in Onondaga, Cortland, Tioga, Sullivan, Delaware, and Clinton County. It was later deduced these pigs likely escaped from "shooting preserves and breeding facilities."

That is why it is illegal to own and hunt these creatures because the risk of them escaping could lead to dire consequences. "We are now working to prevent their reintroduction into New York," the DEC warned. This also means surveillance efforts are ongoing at bordering states and Canada, where these boars continue to be a problem.

Read More: Extremely Dangerous Invasive Species Found in Upstate NY

Those who believe they have seen a Eurasian boar or boars in the wild is urged to contact the DEC regional wildlife office via phone or email. The agency also requests an approximate location of the sighting and any photos that may be helpful.

Animal lovers are also tasked to be on the lookout for feral swine because they can destroy "sensitive ecosystems, critical habitats, and threatened and endangered species."

In short, love the animals that are indigenous to New York more than the colonizing swine.

If you need more convincing, check out the video below.

Get our free mobile app

5 of New York's Most Devastating Invasive Species Here are 5 species that have invaded New York State and in some cases they must be killed. We are talking about fish that walk on land, plants that cause severe burns and insects that could wipe out a variety of crops that we rely on.

Keep an eye out for these species and you hike, work around the yard or do some fishing this year. Should you locate any of these it is important to report where and when you found them to the New York State DEC Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York State's Invasive Plants To Be On The Lookout For These seven invasive plants have become a nuisance to the wildlife and people living in New York State. Learn more about them and how to remove them at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation here