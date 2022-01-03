We All Wish These Businesses Would Come to Utica/Rome in 2022
2021 was full of many new business additions to our area. We got a tour of Buff City Soap in Consumer Square. Crust Kitchen & Bar opened in Rome at 86 Hangar Road, along with Bowl Boss. We saw a new Ollie's Bargain Outlet open in The Plaza at Black River.
New businesses mean a thriving local economy, whether the business is locally owned or if it's a national restaurant with a local franchise owner. It's great to see business booming here - and that our communities are worth opening business in.
We all have dreams though. Dreams of, some day, our favorite places opening locally. I can't tell you how badly I hope that the gods will hear my plea for some specifics to open. We have been without my personal favorite places for long enough .
With 2022 finally here, we posed the question and got so man responses:
What's a business you'd like to see open their first Utica/Rome area location in 2022?
We're not just talking about restaurants here. Grocery stores. retail stores, you name it. What do you wish would open here?
We compiled the list. Do you agree with any of the following? Let us know inside our station app.
We All Wish These Businesses Would Come to Utica/Rome in 2022
Among the store changes in New Hartford's Consumer Square is the addition of Burlington. Allegedly, construction will be complete on that by March of 2022, and it will open for shoppers. We also know that the Utica store will remain open despite the opening in New Hartford.