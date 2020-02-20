Weapons Seized As Rome Police Investigate Facebook Video

Rome Police are investigating a Facebook video of an incident that happened at the Liquor Warehouse in Rome.

Police say in the viral video, manager Jason Deshane made verbal threats to an employee in violation of New York state’s Red Flag law.

The law prevents anyone who is a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms.

As a result, an Extreme Risk Protection Order was issued by Supreme Court Justice Patrick McRae.

The order was served on Jason and Michael Deshane, Jason’s father and the liquor store’s owner.

Police were then able to remove all firearms, rifles and shotguns from the home they share.