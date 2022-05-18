No charges have been filed at this time but there were tense moments on Tuesday night after law enforcement authorities were called to a home in Paris.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home near 9900 Pinnacle Road in Paris, New York on May 17, 2022 after a report that shots were fired in the area. A caller to emergency services said that yelling was heard as well.

Pinnacle Road in Paris, New York via Google Maps (May 2022) Pinnacle Road in Paris, New York via Google Maps (May 2022) loading...

When deputies arrived they saw residents outside of the home. Through the preliminary investigation they determined that there had been a domestic argument between residents at the home. Police say shots were fired into the air outside the home during the argument.

Pinnacle Road was shut down for safety reasons during the incident and until the subject surrendered. It is now open to traffic.

According to a written release police say a man went back into the house. A woman and child were taken to a safe location. The man then allegedly refused to come back outside as deputies tried to continue the investigation.

Police say, "Several more marked units arrived and established a perimeter around the residence while sheriff’s negotiators and the Oneida County Regional SWAT team were dispatched and arrived. The male subject did surrender without further incident after speaking with negotiators for a period of time."

After he was taken into custody the male suspect was brought to a hospital by Edwards Ambulance for an evaluation.

Sheriff's deputies say "weapons in the (home) were secured for safekeeping and will be held until the subject is deemed fit to posses them by a physician. His name will not be released due to (HIPAA)." HIPAA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The investigation is continuing but at this time criminal charges have not been filed.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

The New York State Police assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

