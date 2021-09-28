Myth or Fact? If your vision is not really all that bad and your optometrist talks you into wearing glasses, you can actually damage your vision, making you reliant on corrective lenses for the rest of your life.

The answer is a solid: myth, according to countless eye professionals and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). In fact, it's absolutely not true. "Using your glasses won't worsen your vision or lead to any eye disease," says the AAO.

Here's another: just wearing glasses or contacts for a period of time, will make your eyes become dependent on the corrective lenses. This is also just a wives tale that's been around for a long time, according to the experts.

“Wearing glasses will not make your eyes worse,” Michael J. Duerr, an optometrist in Rochester Hills, Michigan tells Popular Science. “Your actual prescription is based on the anatomy of the eye: the front curve of the cornea, the refractive power of the intraocular lens, and the length of the eyeball.” And peering through spectacles won’t change that anatomy, Duerr says. “Wearing glasses or soft contact lenses will not change what your required prescription is.”

Duerr added that likewise, wearing the wrong prescription also does not alter a person's vision. Additionally, when glasses are taken off and your vision is a bit blurry, your eyes will readjust rather quickly and that does not mean your vision is being altered, by any means.

Experts say that people who's eyes got worse after they started wearing glasses are victims of coincidence. These people would have seen their vision decline the very same amount, whether or not they were wearing corrective lenses, according to vision experts.