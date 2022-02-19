WEATHER ADVISORIES: Dangerous Travel Conditions Possible Today

Hazardous weather advisories are in effect for parts of New York on Saturday.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Wind Advisory and a Snow Squall Warning.

Snow Squall Warning

The Snow Squall Warning is for Southeastern Oneida County and East Central Madison County until 11:30am.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton says that a dangerous snow squall was located extending from Floyd to Georgetown and is moving east at a speed of 40 miles per hour.

Whiteout conditions are expected with zero visibility in heavy and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 miles per hour could affect travel as well.

Travel is a snow squall is dangerous and life-threatening.

Locations impacted include:

Augusta

Deerfield

Kirkland

New York Mills

Paris

Rome

Utica

Westmoreland

Whitesboro

Yorkville

Interstate 90 between Exits 31 and 32 are affected. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, turn on headlights, and be aware. The NWS reminds motorists that visibility could drop to near zero during whiteout conditions.

Wind Advisory

Although residents of all areas are advised to be cautious, the wind advisory is in effect until 10:00pm this evening for the following counties:

Cayuga (southern)

Chenango

Cortland

Oneida (southern)

Otsego

Tompkins

Forecast

Snow showers are expected for most of Saturday. The National Weather Service advises that snow could be heavy at times.

Areas of blowing snow are expected to be most active before noon and after 3:00pm.

The average high temperature on Saturday in Central New York is expected to be 26 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low tonight of 8 degrees, with temperatures falling into below zero territory with the wind chill factor. Wind gusts as high as 40 mile per hour are expected.

Sunday is expected to be somewhat milder with sunny skies and an average high temperature of 37 degrees Fahrenheit and a low around 28 with partly cloudy skies on Sunday night.

