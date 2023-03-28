Weather Predictions for April in CNY Showing Springtime Improvement

A clear blue spring sky in Utica, NY, on St. Patrick's Day 2021. (Photo by Bill Keeler / WIBX)

The trees are beginning to show signs of budding as March exits the Mohawk Valley in springtime fashion, according to the National Weather Service.

WUTR Meteorologist Craig Flint is calling for mainly wetter and warmer conditions on Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. However, flurries are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday as highs only reach the upper 30s. Meanwhile, as we exit March and enter April, somewhat warmer temperatures are on the way for Friday and Saturday accompanied by rain showers. Sunday looks to be cooler in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Next week does see the likelihood of a chance of showers, but with warmer temperatures. Highs next week are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, and possibly the lower 60s. Snow is not out of the question though, according to Flint. However, as the ground warms up, the chance of snow that's able to stick to the roadways and to the ground becomes less likely.

Looking Deeper Into April

Predictions for the first half of April are calling the chance of showers, but high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The forecast for the second half of April warms up even more with high temperatures in the low to mid, and even upper 60s.

Take it for what it's worth, but the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warmer than usual spring and a summer that is expected to be significantly hotter than the average summer that we're used to here in the Mohawk Valley.

