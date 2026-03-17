Utica PBA at Odds with Mayor on Deputy Chief Appointment [AUDIO]

In a rare public dispute within the Utica Police Department, the president of the city’s police union has raised serious concerns about a captain recently selected by Mayor Mike Galime to serve as Deputy Chief.

Joshua Harrington, president of the John E. Creedon PBA, said during a WIBX radio interview that Mayor Galime “has chosen to ignore all warnings and complaints” regarding Captain James Holt.

In a memo sent to union members and shared with WIBX, Harrington wrote, “The promotion was based on a personal relationship between the Captain and the Mayor.”

He added that the decision did not reflect what is best for the department or the well-being of its members.

Harrington also alleged that Mayor Galime had been made aware of what he described as “inappropriate, unprofessional, and outright childish behavior” by Holt during his tenure. He further claimed that complaints received by the union include allegations of inappropriate sexual comments made to subordinates.

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Harrington said he has repeatedly advised the mayor of “constant complaints the union receives regarding the captain’s daily behavior.”

He also referenced past incidents in which, he claims, members may have been placed at risk because of alleged "medical" occurances. Specific details of those incidents were not provided.

Captain Holt declined an interview, saying he did not believe it would be “productive to go back and forth on the radio.”

Several current and former members of the Utica Police Department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, offered mixed reactions. Some said they did not believe the union’s characterization of Holt was accurate, while others expressed concern and questioned the appointment.

Following the interview, Mayor Galime issued a memo Monday to members of the department defending his decision.

Galime clarified that Holt’s appointment is not interim, but provisional—meaning it is subject to civil service requirements and will become permanent upon successful completion of the required exam.

“I will not stand for a disruption in UPD professionalism or adherence to the command structure and discipline that I’ve come to know from each and every one of you,” Galime wrote. “Deputy Chief Holt is not interim. The Deputy Chief is provisional. This administration stands by this decision, as it was not made lightly.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH UNION PRESIDENT JOSH HARRINGTON



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