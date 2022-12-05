Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured

Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.

In a written release the New York State Police says a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet (Trailblazer) traveling southbound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83.”

The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 59-year-old Randall J. Rolison of Jamestown, New York. Rolison and two passengers in that vehicle were treated for injuries described by the NYSP as “non-life-threatening.”

The driver of the Ford truck is identified as 71-year-old Gary A. Kraemer of South Dayton, New York. He was brought to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, New York for treatment of his injuries.

State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright, New York (Photo via Google Maps)

Police say Kraemer’s passenger, 71-year-old Linda A. Kraemer of Dayton, New York “was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.”

The investigation by the police is still active.

Witnesses, drivers in the vicinity of the accident and who have dashcam video, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation are asked to call the police.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only and is mainly based on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting, no charges have been filed. However, if that changes, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

