Fatal Accident Involving Amish Buggy Still Being Investigated by New York State Police

There have been multiple incidents this year in Upstate New York in which a motorist has crashed into a horse drawn buggy. Not all incidents have been fatal, but the latest one in Newport has claimed the life of one. Two others were injured including a one year old child.

State Police in Herkimer announced Tuesday that Troopers responded to the scene at Butler Road in the Town of Newport Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m. Their initial observations indicated a motor vehicle and an Amish Buggy had collided, according to police. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicated that a 2017 Jeep Renegade being driven by 36-year-old Andrew Bienkowski of Newport was traveling east on Butler when it rear-ended the Buggy.

Reconstruction of the scene and the investigation revealed the Amish Buggy was traveling in the same direction as Bienkowski. When the Buggy was hit the operator, 31-year-old Rebecca Swartzentruber, and a little baby were ejected from the Buggy. The baby was identified by police as one year old Mattie Swartzentruber. Unfortunately, Rebecca's injuries resulted in her being pronounced dead at the scene. Baby Mattie was sent to Wynn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.

At this time no charges have been filed and no tickets have been announced. The investigation into this crash is ongoing and we will continue to provide updates as they become available. State Police want to thank Newport Fire Department, Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company and Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance for their assistance at the scene.

