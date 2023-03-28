What DA McNamara DOESN’T Say in This Interview is Important

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is a veteran when its comes to answering questions from the media. So, when he specifically doesn't say something - it's probably a good idea to listen.

There were two takeaways from the DA's interview with us on Friday morning. One involved the residency issue with Utica Common Council member Katie Aiello, and the other was over a potential investigation into Utica School District Superintendent Scott McNamara.

Let's start with Katie Aiello.

The Utica Common Council person is facing a primary opponent, Mirela Pekmez, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Party. Over the course of Aiello's tenure on the council, there have been questions about her residency. Some people believe she doesn't live in her district (the 1st Ward) or even in the City of Utica, for that matter.

We asked DA McNamara about her residency and any possible investigation. McNamara said there has been an investigation and his office has not been able to find inconclusive proof that she doesn't live in Utica. Additionally, based on the city charter, it would be possible for her to live currently outside the district, and still serve on the council.

McNamara said that at this point based on the information they have under the current circumstances, there's really no reason to continue the investigation much further. When asked if his office had proven that Aiello does live in Utica, McNamara clearly stated, "I never said that."

This statement by McNamara does leave the door open for Aiello's opponent to make this a political issue for the upcoming primary in June.

Listen to what Scott said:

The other interesting topic was the issue of Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam and if his office is conducting an investigation into Karam and others in the school district. Here's another example of what Scott didn't say - being important.

When asked if McNamara could comment on a possible investigation into Karam and the school district, McNamara paused and said he was unable to comment on that issue. Once again, it's what the DA was unable to speak about that ultimately - speaks volumes.

I'm going to place this topic into the category of - to be continued.

