What Does Recent Decision on Redistricting Mean for Assembly’s Brian Miller?

On Wednesday, a New York judge ruled that there isn't enough time to redraw the gerrymandered NYS Assembly District map so candidates for office should look forward to the June 28th primary.

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R-New Hartford) will actually benefit from the newly drawn lines, moving from the most gerrymandered district in the state, the 101st, to the newly drawn 122nd Assembly district which includes New Hartford. The new 122nd will encompass Chittenango, Canastota, Oneida, New Hartford, parts of Richfield Springs and then down to Oneonta.

Miller is running unopposed as a Republican, but faces a Democratic challenge from 2 opponents who will face off in the Democrat Primary on June 28th.

Democrats Dan Butterman of Oneonta is running against Colton Mennig of Morrisville. The winner of the June Democratic Primary will face Miller in the November general election.

While NYS Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ruled that the newly drawn Assembly map must stay in place for this election, he added that map could still be challenged in court for next year, to affect future elections.

What would that mean for Miller?

Brian Miller said on Thursday, it's possible that he could have to run for re-election 3 straight years in a row. Here's how: if Miller wins this year's general election and the Assembly districts are then challenged again in court, it's possible that the judge could rule them to be unconstitutional. That would mean new Assembly maps would be adopted, and a special election would be held sometime in 2023. That election would be to fill out the remaining 2-year term, which would be up in 2024, when another election would be held for the next 2-year term.

Sound confusing?

All of this is confusing, but ultimately it could mean that the winner of this year's Assembly race could be forced to run this year, next year, and the year after; thus, running for office for 3 straight years. It's hard to make predictions these days, but this scenario could very possibly happen, especially when the newly adopted map features the most gerrymandered district in New York State, in the new 101st.

