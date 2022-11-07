Tomorrow, November 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls for state elections and America's hotly contested midterms. With tensions mounting throughout 2022 on a variety of issues very close to many, a Siena poll shows what topics are most important to New York State and will define the general election.

Polls are open 6a-9p tomorrow. If mailing an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by tomorrow. To find out your nearest polling place, and for more info on what to expect on your ballot, visit Vote 411 or the New York State Board of Elections site.

These Are The Top 8 Issues For New York Voters For The 2022 Elections This Siena College Research Institute poll shows what issues New York voters are most concerned with headed into tomorrow's general election. Data was collected between September 16-25 via phone from 655 likely New York State voters.

A majority 53% of New Yorkers are pessimistic about where the country is headed, while 47% think the state's future is in trouble. Environmental issues just edged out of the top 8, with 55% of those polled in favor of New York passing the proposed $4.2 billion environmental bond act.

