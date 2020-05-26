What New York Businesses Can Open in Phase Two
Portions of New York are preparing for Phase Two, opening more businesses, including retail, hair salons and offices Friday, May 29th.
Phase Two:
Professional Services
Retail
Administrative Support
Real Estate / Rental & Leasing
A more detailed list of specific business should be released later this week and we'll update when it's available.
If hospitalization and infection rates of COVID-19 don't increase, regions can begins the next phase, which includes restaurants and bars, followed by education and entertainment in Phase Four.
Phase Three:
Restaurants / Food Services
Phase Four:
Arts / Entertainment / Recreation
Education
Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and customers, including possible adjustments to hours and shift design to reduce density in the workplace, enacting social distancing protocols, requiring employees and customers to wear masks, screening employees and customers with temperature checks and implementing strict cleaning and sanitation standards.
Phase One businesses that opened May 15th included:
Construction
Manufacturing
Wholesale Trade
Select Retail for curbside pickup only
Agriculture
Forestry
Fishing
Drive In movie theaters
Outdoor low risk recreational activities like tennis & golf
Landscaping, gardening
For a full list of specific businesses included in each Phase and guidelines visit Forward.ny.gov.